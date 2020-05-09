Image copyright Google Image caption Officers are "keeping an open mind" about the incident on Norfolk Street

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man who reportedly fell and hit his head.

Police were called to Norfolk Street in Boston at 21:25 BST on Friday and found that a 57-year-old man had died.

A woman, 50, and a man, 45, have been arrested and are currently in police custody.

Lincolnshire Police said officers were "keeping an open mind over what happened".

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with police.

