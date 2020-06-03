Image caption Christopher Lowson faces allegations he failed to respond appropriately to safeguarding disclosures

The Bishop of Lincoln will face disciplinary proceedings in relation to a safeguarding children inquiry.

Bishop Christopher Lowson, who was suspended last year, faces allegations he "failed to respond appropriately to safeguarding disclosures".

The Church of England said there was no allegation the bishop "committed abuse of a child or vulnerable adult".

Officials also confirmed the bishop's suspension would continue.

At the time of his suspension, the Church of England commissioned an investigation to consider whether the bishop would "present a significant risk of harm by not adequately safeguarding children and vulnerable people, if the matters were found to be proven".

A spokesperson has now said: "Formal proceedings under the Clergy Discipline Measure have been instituted by the national director of safeguarding.

"We cannot comment further while the process runs its course."

Image caption The Diocese of Lincoln is the largest in England by area

Bishop Lowson previously said he was "bewildered" by his suspension, but would fully co-operate to see the matter brought to a "swift conclusion".

The Diocese of Lincoln covers Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire and North-East Lincolnshire, making it the largest diocese in England by area.

