Image caption The two men scaled the tower of St Botolph's Church - known as Boston Stump - before leaping off

Police are hunting for two base jumpers who were spotted leaping from a 272ft-tall church tower in Lincolnshire.

They were seen jumping with a parachute on Tuesday night at St Botolph's Church, in Boston.

Insp Fran Harrod, of Lincolnshire Police, said: "The men could have killed or seriously injured themselves, or someone else in the process.

"One landed on his face rather than his feet and whilst both fled the scene it could have been so much worse."

"Our NHS is busy enough as it is," she continued.

"Our investigation is ongoing, and under no circumstances whatsoever should anyone even consider such a dangerous and reckless act."

The church is known locally as The Stump and officials at the church, which is currently being renovated, said they had no idea how the men had scaled the building.

They were only made aware when a witness contacted them, they added.

Base jumping involves participants launching themselves from a high surface before opening a parachute.

The Stump

Boston is associated with the Pilgrim Fathers who conquered America - Boston, Massachusetts is named after the town

The Stump, which is more than 700 years old, is one of England's largest parish churches

On a clear day, Lincoln Cathedral can be seen from the top of the 83m (272ft) high tower - some 32 miles (51km) away

