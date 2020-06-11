Image caption The changes will take effect from 22 June and continue until at least March

Plans to turn parts of a Lincolnshire hospital into a Covid-free site, including downgrading its A&E, have been approved by health bosses.

The board of United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust has approved plans to use Grantham Hospital for county-wide elective surgery and cancer treatments.

Unplanned admissions and those using the daytime A&E will be directed to Boston and Lincoln.

Campaigners have raised concerns about the hospital's future.

'Cherish the services'

But the trust's chief executive Andrew Morgan said: "People may fear we're trying to undermine any long-term plans for the NHS in Lincolnshire - we're not, we're responding to a pandemic."

His deputy Mark Brassington said: "We all want to do more activity and see more patients, but we've got to do it safely. If a patient comes in for an operation and subsequently contracts Covid there's a likelihood they could die.

"It is imperative if we do it we do it in the safest way possible."

"Staying as we are, we believe, isn't an option," he added.

Grantham Hospital restricted its A&E opening hours in August 2016 due to a shortage of doctors, and some have seen the latest move as a further threat to services.

A "socially distanced" demonstration is due to take place on Monday to protest against the changes, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Campaigner Jody Clark said: "It is a positive, socially distanced gathering to show the whole county that we cherish the services we have left and want to protect them.

"As they have decided to change our services, albeit temporarily, this has a massive impact on our staff and community," she said.

Lincolnshire County Council leader Martin Hill has also expressed concerns about patients being forced to make unnecessary journeys.

The changes will take effect from 22 June and continue until at least March.