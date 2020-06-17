Image copyright Google Image caption The students' union in Lincoln has been accused of plagiarising a statement issued by counterparts in Essex

The University of Lincoln students' union (ULSU) has been accused of plagiarising a statement by their Essex counterparts, apologising for failing black and minority ethnic students.

James Brooks, chief executive of ULSU, said the organisation had failed BAME students in the past.

The statement mirrored a similar apology by the University of Essex students' union from four days earlier.

ULSU said it "agreed with the sentiments" of the Essex apology.

Content is not available

Mr Brooks wrote; "As chief executive of the students' union, and senior staff member, it is not common for me to make statements - it is your elected student leaders that rightfully make our student statements.

"But, I find myself in a unique position where, after reading the experiences of black students' involvement with the students' union, I need to publicly speak to our black students.

"I recognise that the SU has failed you... I can reflect, and acknowledge that black students have raised their voices, but they have, on the whole, been ignored."

Mr Brooks' counterpart in Essex, Craig Stephens, wrote: "As chief executive of the students' union it is not common for me to make statements - our amazing student leaders are usually, and rightly, the voice of the SU.

"But today I find myself in a unique position where, after reading the experiences of black students' involvement with the students' union, I need to publicly speak to our black students.

"I have failed you..."

Responding to the Lincoln post, one person said: "Can I copy your homework?" Essex: "Sure just change it a bit so it doesn't look obvious."

Another wrote: "Poor, poor show, Lincoln."

In a further tweet, ULSU said: "We are, of course, aware of the statement made by Essex SU. We strongly agreed with the sentiments of their statement and recognised that many of them needed to be applied to our union."

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.