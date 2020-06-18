Image caption Chief Constable Bill Skelly said he intended to spend more time with his family during retirement

Lincolnshire Police Chief Constable Bill Skelly has announced his decision to retire from policing.

After four years in the role, Mr Skelly, who has been in policing for 31 years, will step down on 18 December.

Mr Skelly said it had been an "honour" to lead the force and he was "absolutely delighted" to be finishing his career in Lincolnshire.

The force said details on the procedure to recruit the next chief constable would be announced in due course.

Born on the east coast of Scotland, Mr Skelly joined Lincolnshire Police from Devon and Cornwall and moved to live in Nettleham with his wife.

Throughout his career he has held a number of positions,, including leading the Immigration Crime Team at New Scotland Yard and being appointed as Inspector of Constabulary for Scotland in 2008.

However, Mr Skelly said it was his work in Lincolnshire around reassuring rural communities and his commitment to the wellbeing of staff and officers that had made him proudest.

Under his leadership, the force has implemented a well-being programme, which means staff are encouraged to look after their physical and mental health as routine.

He said: "I joined this force with an intention to look after my staff and to provide the public of Lincolnshire with the best possible service by making sure our resources were placed in the right place at the right time."

Lincolnshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones said Mr Skelly cared "passionately for the welfare of those in his charge".

He added: "Bill has left Lincolnshire Police a very different force to the one he joined in 2017 and it's no exaggeration to say that his mark will be felt for years to come."

