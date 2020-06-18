Image copyright Google Image caption The Students' Union in Lincoln was accused of plagiarising a statement issued by counterparts in Essex

The University of Lincoln Students' Union (ULSU) has apologised after being accused of plagiarising a statement put out by counterparts in Essex.

On Tuesday, James Brooks, chief executive of ULSU, put out a statement apologising for failing black and minority ethnic students in the past.

It mirrored a similar post by the University of Essex students' union from four days earlier.

Mr Brooks acknowledged the statement appeared "insincere and disingenuous".

In a post on social media, he wrote: "We have removed the statement after discussions with some of our student members and recognise that it is 100% the correct thing to do."

However, he said: "I want to take the opportunity to reaffirm the words and principles that I put my name to in that statement as an honest portrayal of the actions I want to take in improving the lives of black students as members of Lincoln Students' Union and members of the university community."

Mr Brooks said he "fully accepted" that basing the statement on the one issued by the University of Essex students' union appeared "disingenuous and performative", and was a mistake.

"For this, I unreservedly apologise," he added.

In their original statements, both chief executives talked about being in "a unique position" and failing black and minority ethnic students, saying they needed to do better.

They also signed off with a similar message about inequality and driving change.

Both unions are introducing a range of measures to address past failings, including improving opportunities for black and minority ethnic students.

