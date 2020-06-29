Image copyright Lincolshire Police Image caption A post-mortem examination indicates Karolina Zinkeviciene was murdered, said Lincolnshire Police

A woman who was found dead along with a man in a house in Lincolnshire was murdered, police have confirmed.

The bodies of Karolina Zinkeviciene, 30, and Breshnev Ruiters, 34, were found at a house in Winsover Road in Spalding, early on Thursday morning.

An initial post-mortem examination has indicated Ms Zinkeviciene was murdered, said Lincolnshire Police.

The force said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Det Insp Andy McWatt said further forensic examinations were required on Mr Ruiters' body.

"We will be making no further comment until the conclusion of inquests for both of these people," he added.

More stories from Lincolnshire

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.