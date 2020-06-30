Image copyright John Byford Image caption During the early part of lockdown beaches in the resort were largely deserted

As England marks 100 days of lockdown, one photographer shares the pictures he took to document the impact on one of the UK's most popular seaside resorts.

Skegness would usually welcome thousands of visitors a week but has resembled a ghost town in recent months. Shops, car parks, toilets and attractions all closed, while there was not a kiss-me-quick hat in sight.

Photographer John Byford recorded the early part of lockdown during his daily exercise when the seafront was deserted, then later when the resort began to reawaken as restrictions eased.

Image copyright John Byford Image caption A seafront shelter daubed with graffiti asks: 'Is this the end?'

Image copyright John Byford Image caption The town's amusements and rides fell silent

Image copyright John Byford Image caption As did the many seafront stalls as the shutters came down

Mr Byford said Skegness had been eerily quiet at the start of lockdown but as restrictions eased, visitors had started to return. He said it would have been disastrous for the resort, which relies on tourism, if lockdown had continued through the busy summer season.

However, he said there were also some benefits to the enforced quiet, including less litter and traffic and a chance to enjoy the natural surroundings.

"Sadly, normality soon returns," he said.

Image copyright John Byford Image caption People gathered on the seafront, but not in their usual numbers

Image copyright John Byford Image caption Some takeaway stalls also reopened for the first time in months

Last week, hundreds of people headed to the beach at Skegness to soak up the sun during the UK heatwave, although there were signs not everything was as it was before, with people wearing masks.

Pubs, hotels, theme parks and caravan sites across most of England are all allowed to reopen from 4 July.

Image copyright SOPA Images/Getty Images Image caption Last week saw hundreds of people flock to the resort to enjoy the hot weather

Image copyright SOPA Images/Getty Images Image caption However, there were still signs not everything was as it was before the lockdown

