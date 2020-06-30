Coronavirus: Photographs capture 100 days of Skegness in lockdown
As England marks 100 days of lockdown, one photographer shares the pictures he took to document the impact on one of the UK's most popular seaside resorts.
Skegness would usually welcome thousands of visitors a week but has resembled a ghost town in recent months. Shops, car parks, toilets and attractions all closed, while there was not a kiss-me-quick hat in sight.
Photographer John Byford recorded the early part of lockdown during his daily exercise when the seafront was deserted, then later when the resort began to reawaken as restrictions eased.
Mr Byford said Skegness had been eerily quiet at the start of lockdown but as restrictions eased, visitors had started to return. He said it would have been disastrous for the resort, which relies on tourism, if lockdown had continued through the busy summer season.
However, he said there were also some benefits to the enforced quiet, including less litter and traffic and a chance to enjoy the natural surroundings.
"Sadly, normality soon returns," he said.
Last week, hundreds of people headed to the beach at Skegness to soak up the sun during the UK heatwave, although there were signs not everything was as it was before, with people wearing masks.
Pubs, hotels, theme parks and caravan sites across most of England are all allowed to reopen from 4 July.
You might also be interested in:
'The sheer amount of beach rubbish is colossal'
'Nothing's open - it's heartbreaking'
The seaside resort preparing to 'bounce back'
Photographs subject to copyright.
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: How do I protect myself?
- AVOIDING CONTACT: The rules on self-isolation and exercise
- HOPE AND LOSS: Your coronavirus stories
- GLOBAL TRACKER: How is the world coping?
- TESTING: Can I get tested for coronavirus?
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.