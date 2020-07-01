Image caption The Victorian signal box was used as a garden shed before becoming a pub

The self-styled "smallest pub on the planet" is preparing to welcome back customers as lockdown restrictions are further eased.

The Signal Box Inn in Cleethorpes, on the Lincolnshire coast, was created from a Victorian signal box.

The pub measures 2.4m by 2.4m and can "comfortably" accommodate up to six people, manager Alan Cowood said.

It is to reopen on Saturday but only staff will be allowed inside, with punters restricted to the beer garden.

Image caption Only two members of staff will be allowed inside the pub

"We will have one member of staff each side of the bar - one serving and one putting the drinks on a table for the customers to collect, and all payments will be by card," Mr Cowood said.

He is praying for good weather so people can enjoy their drinks in the beer garden.

Image caption The seating area inside the pub will not be in use

The pub, which was originally a signal box in Scunthorpe before being used as a garden shed, once managed to squeeze in 35 rugby players.

The Cleethorpes Coast Light Railway, which is on the same site, is also due to start operating again.