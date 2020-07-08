Image copyright Bransby Horses Image caption Bransby Horses says the lockdown has hit them hard financially

An equine charity says it has lost about £300,000 in revenue as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bransby Horses, based near Lincoln, closed to the public in March, but reopened earlier after lockdown restrictions were eased.

Chief executive Jo Snell said it had been a tough time for everyone involved with the charity.

"We rely heavily on public support, and don't receive any government funding, so it has hit us hard," she said.

The charity said it had already suffered losses of about £200,000 after its Bransby site, which is home to about 450 animals, was hit by flooding in November.

About 100 horses had to be moved to an alternative site, and a number of planned events were cancelled, it said.

Image caption Flooding at the Bransby site in November

"That is a big gap we have to fill this year," Ms Snell said.

However, on a more positive note, she said everyone who worked for the charity, along with the animals, was looking forward to seeing visitors again.

Image copyright Bransby Horses Image caption Ms Snell said both staff and animals were looking forward to visitors returning

"It was a very different place [during lockdown]," she said.

Ms Snell said the safety of staff had been a priority, with reduced numbers on site, and some working from home or furloughed.

"There was a lot of frantic work, just to make sure everybody was safe and well," she said.

"[But], what's kept us going is we have had so many kind words from our supporters."

Image caption The charity has implemented social distancing measures at the site

The charity has introduced a number of safety measures, including social distancing and a ban on animal petting, but entry to the site remains free.

