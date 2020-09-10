Councillor 'drove lorry during Zoom meeting' claim investigated Published duration 2 days ago

media caption Boston councillor drives lorry during virtual Zoom meeting

A councillor has come under fire after appearing to drive a lorry while attending a Zoom meeting.

David Brown was taking part in a Boston Borough Council cabinet meeting via the video conferencing app on Wednesday.

Footage posted on the authority's YouTube channel appears to show him driving while looking at a device and adjusting it on several occasions.

Lincolnshire Police said it was investigating reports of a man driving while using a device.

In the video, the Conservative councillor appears to drive for at least 20 minutes as the meeting takes place.

At the start, he is asked if he is present and looks at the screen, but no sound is heard.

Another attendee then intervenes saying: "Councillor Brown is on-screen but currently muted."

Mr Brown, who is portfolio holder for tourism, arts & culture, also appears to take part in a vote while driving, but again cannot be heard.

A spokesperson for the council said: "This is being investigated through the correct channels and dealt with accordingly."

'Completely reckless'

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service , opposition councillor Brian Rush reacted on social media, saying: "Good heavens… that must be the most careless thing anyone has ever done as an elected member of any council."

image copyright YouTube/Boston Borough Council image caption During the virtual meeting, David Brown appeared to respond to questions and take part in a vote while driving

Councillor Peter Watson, who is involved in driver training, added: "To be in a virtual meeting, concentrating on making decisions for the best of the borough and constituents, while driving is in my opinion very dangerous...

"This is not only completely reckless; I believe it is morally wrong."

"More shocking is that no-one at the meeting commented, nor asked Cllr Brown to excuse himself while driving," he said.

The BBC has approached Mr Brown for comment.

Phones behind the wheel: The law

Using a hand-held mobile phone or sat-nav while driving is illegal

Any hands-free devices should be fully set up before you drive

Police still have the power to stop you if they think you have been distracted

The law still applies if you have stopped in traffic or are queuing at lights

You must also stay in full control of your vehicle at all times