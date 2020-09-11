Knuckleduster murder: Cole Newark given life sentence Published duration 1 day ago

image copyright Lincolnshire Police image caption Cole Newark was sentenced to life in jail and must serve a minimum of 20 years

A man who launched a fatal knuckleduster attack against another has been jailed for murder.

Cole Newark, 22, attacked Darren Birks, 40, with the weapon on 29 April last year in Boston, Lincolnshire.

Mr Birks was cycling past a convenience store on Shaw Road when Newark ran after him and inflicted multiple serious injuries in just 60 seconds.

At Lincoln Crown Court, he was given a life sentence with a minimum jail term of 20 years.

Newark, who had admitted the lesser charge of manslaughter, but was convicted of murder by jurors at Nottingham Crown Court.

The court heard he had a grievance with Mr Birks, who was left lying on the ground covered in blood. He died days later in hospital.

image copyright Lincolnshire Police image caption Darren Birks died in hospital days after he was found injured on a street in Boston

Det Ch Insp Karl Whiffen described the attack as brutal, adding that Mr Birks' injuries were some of the worst he had ever seen.

"The attack lasted less than 60 seconds, but within that time Darren sustained five skull fractures, spinal fractures, facial fractures, and multiple bleeds to the brain," he said.

image copyright Google image caption Darren Birks was attacked on Ingram Road

James House QC, prosecuting, said "Anyone who uses such a weapon, uses it for one thing and that is to cause very serious injury or indeed to kill."

Judge John Pini QC added: "There is no doubt that you pose a real danger to the public."

Cole, of Witham Bank West, Boston, was also convicted of attempted grievous bodily harm in relation to an attack two months earlier with the same weapon on a former friend.

The court heard one of the blows was so powerful it dislodged a titanium plate in his victim's head.

