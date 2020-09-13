Woman attacked during caravan holiday robbery in Ingoldmells Published duration 1 hour ago

image caption Dorothy Butterworth said she has been left traumatised by the attack

A woman has been left needing surgery after being robbed while on holiday at a caravan park in Lincolnshire.

Dorothy Butterworth, 69, suffered a torn ligament and extensive bruising to her face and legs in the attack.

She was holidaying with her husband Walter at The Grange Holiday Park in Ingoldmells when the robbery happened in her caravan last Wednesday.

She said: "I am having flashbacks and when I see doors I keep imagine the lad running through."

image caption She was left with extensive bruising and will need surgery for a torn ligament

The couple had opened their caravan door to let in some air and when they went to close it the robber forced his way in stealing her wedding ring along with cash and a gold watch.

Mrs Butterworth, from Pudsey, West Yorkshire, said: "He got hold of my shoulder and pushed me.

"I've been told I could have blanked out because I didn't feel it until I tried to move and then I was screaming with the pain it was that bad."

image copyright Richard Vince/Geograph image caption Lincolnshire Police said they were investigating

The couple have said they will never return to Ingoldmells - a place they used to love.

It is understood a number of other caravans were also broken into on the same night, and Lincolnshire Police are investigating.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk