Skegness murder arrest made after man found dying in street Published duration 16 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption Police said the victim was found injured in Grosvenor Road

Police have made a murder arrest after a man was found dying in the street in a coastal resort.

The victim, aged 45, was discovered on Grosvenor Road in Skegness on Tuesday night. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Lincolnshire Police have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of murder, who remains in custody for questioning.

The force has appealed for anyone who was in the area between 22:00 and 23:15 BST to get in touch.