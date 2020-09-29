Man in court after man found dying in Skegness street Published duration 38 minutes ago

image copyright John Byford image caption The victim, Paul Barnett, was found injured in Grosvenor Road last Tuesday and later died at the scene

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a man was found dying in a street in Skegness.

The victim, Paul Barnett, 45, was discovered on Grosvenor Road in the resort last Tuesday, and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Paul Bodell, 37, of Grosvenor Road, Skegness, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday.

No plea was entered and the defendant was remanded. The case was adjourned until 26 October.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics Skegness