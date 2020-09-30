Police criticised for failing to evict Boston travellers Published duration 8 minutes ago

image copyright LDRS image caption A councillor said he was "totally appalled we didn't get the police protection"

A police force has been criticised for failing to evict travellers from an illegal encampment due to a lack of resources.

Councillors claim people were subjected to threats of violence and anti-social behaviour after the camp was set up on a playing field in Boston.

One said he was "totally appalled we didn't get the police protection".

Lincolnshire Police said it was reviewing its guidance to officers about dealing with illegal encampments.

Boston councillors praised local officers for their initial response but said a decision to withdraw due to a lack of resources sent out the wrong message.

Councillor Marin Griggs said: "If you show you are a soft touch, they will just keep coming back.

"I find it extremely disappointing that the local residents were essentially being terrorised and the police basically said 'oh well, they're being a bit naughty, but we're scared of them,' is what it feels like."

The site on Woodville Road was occupied between 31 July and 5 August.

It was the fourth time an illegal encampment had been set up on the site in three years, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service

Councillor Brian Rush has called for an official transit site for the travelling community to use.

Police said they had responded throughout to reports of criminal activity and anti-social behaviour.

However, Ch Supt Chris Davison said at the time the force "did not have sufficient available resources to evict the camp".

The council has approved funding for a metal fence to protect the site.