Mavis Enderby fatal crash aircraft engine 'had 'defects' says report
The investigation into a light aircraft crash in which a "devoted" husband and father died has found the plane's engine was in poor condition.
Simon Barrett, from Boston, was piloting the single-seater plane when it crashed at Mavis Enderby, near Spilsby, Lincolnshire, on 15 December.
The 55-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch report found several defects, including a crack in the cylinder head.
As the aircraft took off a witness heard the engine running roughly, the report said.
It also found several other engine defects and "any of these on their own or a combination of these could explain the rough running", it said.
Mr Barrett had been a pilot for about 30 years with a total of 1,300 flying hours recorded in his log-book .
The Colibri MB2 aircraft was a homebuilt single-seat light aircraft.
It was kept at a small farm airstrip near Mavis Enderby and several flights had been aborted and returned to the airfield in the months before the crash, the report said.
Its wreckage was found about 160 ft (50m) north of the grass runway after the fatal crash.
A post-mortem examination concluded the pilot died from multiple injuries, said investigators.
There was no evidence the accident was caused by any medical condition nor of any substance that may have contributed to it.
The report concluded the aircraft "suffered a partial engine failure shortly after taking off".
A Lincolnshire Police statement after the crash on behalf of Mr Barrett's family, said: "Simon was a family man, a devoted, supportive and loving husband and dad.
"Flying was Simon's number one hobby and he took every opportunity to take to the calm and peace of the sky whenever the weather permitted", it added.
