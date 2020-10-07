Zoe Watts: Lincoln police worker charged with explosive offences
- Published
A police worker has been charged with making an explosive substance and importing prohibited weapons.
Zoe Watts, 34, of St Helen's Avenue, Lincoln, was arrested on Sunday after explosive chemicals were found at an address in the street.
A number of weapons were also found, Lincolnshire Police said.
Ms Watts, who the force said was previously a PCSO but is now a member of police staff, is due in court later.
She is charged with one count of importing prohibited weapons with intent to evade a prohibition or restriction and one count of making an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose.
Ass Ch Con Kerrin Wilson said: "We know that this is an unusual and worrying incident which will concern our communities.
"We within Lincolnshire Police share these feelings and although this relates to someone who works for the force, we will investigate this meticulously without fear or favour.
"I fully understand that people will wish to be kept informed and we will continue to release as much detail as we can, as soon as we can."
She also urged people not to speculate on social media, saying it could have a detrimental impact on court proceedings.
