Louth festival drug dealer 'wanted to make people happy'
- Published
A dealer caught with a stash of drugs at a music festival claimed he just wanted "to make people happy", a court has heard.
Daniel Edun, from north London, travelled to the Equinox Festival at Chalk Farm near Louth in Lincolnshire, in September 2019.
Lincoln Crown Court heard he made the comments after being challenged and later detained by security staff.
Edun, 39, of Camden, was jailed for three years and four months.
The defendant, who the court was told had no previous convictions, admitted six charges of possession of drugs with intent to supply and a further four charges of possession.
The court heard he was caught with a stash of drugs, including LSD, ecstasy, ketamine, cocaine and magic mushrooms as he tried to enter the main arena on 23 September, the final day of the three-day festival.
'Absolute devastation'
Gregor Purcell, prosecuting, said: "Edun was asked to place his bags on a table but then tried to run off. He was detained after a short chase.
"His bag contained a range of drugs. Cash found in the bag was totalled up and found to come to £1,510," he told the court.
"While he was detained he was heard by a member of security staff to say 'all I was trying to do was make people happy'," Mr Purcell added.
Passing sentence, Judge John Pini QC told Edun: "You say you only wanted to make people happy. I really wish you could spend time sitting with me in the crown court and see the absolute devastation Class A drugs cause people.
"I see people whose lives have been ruined by these drugs," he said.
