Coronavirus: Donna Nook ticketing system to limit visitors to seals
- Published
A ticketing system has been introduced to reduce the number of visitors to a reserve for grey seals because of fears over coronavirus.
During the pupping season Donna Nook, on the Lincolnshire coast, usually attracts over 60,000 visitors, with up to 5,000 on a single day.
Officials said they were limiting numbers to 600 a day and asking people to maintain social distancing.
In 2019, the first of 2,186 pups was born on 27 October.
A one-way system will now be put in place at the reserve, to ensure Covid-19 rules are followed.
Paul Learoyd, Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust's chief executive, said: "We understand how much people enjoy and look forward to visiting Donna Nook.
"For many, it's a yearly tradition."
However, with the usual high numbers, social distancing would be impossible to maintain, he said.
"I'm pleased this new system will still allow visitors to come and see this wildlife spectacle."
The system will be introduced on 24 October and bookings can be made via the trust's website.
Mr Learoyd urged those unable to visit to consider making a donation instead.
"Like many organisations, we've been hit hard by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic [and] limiting numbers and managing the new system will be expensive," he added.
According to the trust, the seals spend most of the year at sea or on distant sandbanks, but from late October come ashore to give birth.
After suckling their pups for two to three weeks, the seals abandon the young, mate again ready for the following year and then head out to sea again.
Eventually, starvation drives the young seals into the water in the hunt for food.
