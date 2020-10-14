Concerns over Lincolnshire caravanning plans 'misplaced'
Fears that winter caravan dwellers on the Lincolnshire coast will be left highly vulnerable to flooding "are misplaced", a council has said.
Holiday parks can stay open until 5 January instead of 31 October after East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) approved plans to extend the season.
But the Environment Agency (EA) said it posed a "risk to life" from flooding.
The issue is being considered by the government after objections were raised.
Both the agency and Lincolnshire County Council, which said ELDC's plans were "deeply troubling", shared their concerns with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.
In a letter to the ministry sent by ELDC's solicitors, the authority said flood risk and public safety "have been central to the formulation" of its plans "at all stages".
"Whilst ELDC is grateful to the Chief Planner for her observations, it remains of the view that the concerns expressed by the Environment Agency are misplaced."
The council said it "does not believe that there is any need for intervention by the Secretary of State", which could decide to revoke or modify the plans.
ELDC implemented the measures in a bid to "ensure recovery" from the economic impact of coronavirus.
The council said it was "safe" as businesses had to provide "a robust flood risk assessment and evacuation plan" before they were granted a season extension.
"That will ensure that caravan sites and holiday parks will be evacuated well ahead of any major flooding event, and the council believes that on any reasonable view of matters this fully addresses the concerns raised by the EA and LCC."
An agency spokeswoman said it had detailed "objections with regard to flood risk" during a consultation by ELDC and was awaiting a decision from the Secretary of State.
MHCLG said: "The matter is currently under consideration and it would not be appropriate to comment further on a live planning issue."
According to the Met Office, the east coast of England has "always been prone to flooding" due to storms off the North Sea.
The agency said there was a higher chance of flooding during the winter because of excess rainfall during this season.
