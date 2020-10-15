West Lindsey District Council leader Giles McNeill arrested in fraud investigation
West Lindsey District Council's leader has stepped down after he was arrested in connection with a fraud inquiry.
Councillor Giles McNeill, 38, left the authority on 13 September and was then suspended by the Gainsborough Conservative Association.
Lincolnshire Police said a 38-year-old man was arrested over fraud offences on 28 September and released under investigation the same day.
Mr McNeill confirmed to the BBC he was being investigated.
He made no further comment when contacted.
A spokeswoman for the force said its inquiry was "ongoing".
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), Mr McNeil also stepped away from his role as communications manager for Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh.
A council spokesman confirmed Mr McNeill resigned as leader of the authority with effect from 2 November, but he still remains a district councillor for the Nettleham Ward.
Details of the fraud allegations have not been disclosed but opposition members have accused the authority's leadership of "secrecy damaging the reputation of the council", the LDRS reported.
On Tuesday, deputy leader of Gainsborough Conservatives Sheila Bibb said: "He's still suspended and there's an ongoing investigation by officers and one by police, and until those are completed we cannot really make any comments."