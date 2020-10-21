Billingborough cash machine thieves fled empty-handed
- Published
Would-be thieves fled empty-handed when a cash machine fell from a getaway car after being stolen from a village shop.
The attempted robbery took place at the Co-op store in Billingborough, near Sleaford, in the early hours.
Lincolnshire Police said a stolen digger was used to remove the machine, which was then loaded into a waiting getaway car.
But as it sped off, the machine fell into the road and was left behind, the force said.
Officers have appealed for anyone with information about the incident, which happened at about 04:00 BST, to get in touch.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.