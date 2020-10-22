Former Grimsby priest to stand trial on indecent assault charges
A former priest will stand trial next year charged with sexually assaulting a number of teenage boys.
Terry Atkinson, 68, is charged with five counts of indecent assault dating back to the 1980s.
The offences allegedly took place when he was involved with the Shalom youth project on Grimsby's East Marsh estate.
Mr Atkinson, of Humberston, who denies the charges, was excused attendance at Thursday's Lincoln Crown Court hearing where a trial date of 26 April was set.
He was charged as part of a Lincolnshire Police investigation into historical sexual abuse cases within the Diocese of Lincoln.
He has been bailed ahead of his next appearance.
