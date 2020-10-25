Murder arrests after man dies following assault in Lincoln
A murder investigation has been launched after a man suffered serious injuries and died following an assault in Lincoln.
Officers were called to Newark Road in the city shortly before 16:00 BST on Saturday.
A 53-year-old man was seriously injured and died at the scene, Lincolnshire Police said.
Two men, aged 31 and 25, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.
Det Insp Chris Marriott, from East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said officers had to "lockdown the crime scene" and as a result residents and workers were unable to enter or leave the area for a time.
He added this had now been lifted so residents were allowed to return to their homes, but a small cordon remains on the roadside.
Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time of the assault to come forward.
