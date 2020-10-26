Man charged with murder following Lincoln assault death
A man has been charged in connection with the death of a man following an assault in Lincoln.
A 53-year-old man was found seriously injured on Newark Road at about 16:00 BST on Saturday. Police said he died at the scene.
Michael Lambert, 31, of Throckley, Newcastle Upon Tyne, has been charged with murder and is due to appear before magistrates later.
A 25-year-old man also arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.
