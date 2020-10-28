Welton fatal crash driver 'overloaded' car to take friend
- Published
A driver accused of causing a crash in which three teenagers died overloaded her car because she did not want to leave a friend behind, a court heard.
Kasey Boulton, 19, of Heath Close, Welton, had five passengers in her Vauxhall Astra when she lost control and hit a tree in March 2019.
Aiden Sawyer, Ricky Sharp, both 17, and Joby John Scrimshaw, 14, all died in the crash, Lincoln Crown Court heard.
Ms Boulton denies three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.
She had only recently passed her test and one of the boys who died, Ricky Sharp, had been sitting in the car's foot well, the jury heard.
Prosecutor Ian Way said the overloading caused the vehicle to be unbalanced which contributed to Ms Boulton losing control on a straight stretch of road after taking a bend.
Defence barrister Michael Cranmer-Brown argued her inexperience may have led her to "over compensate".
The jury was also told one of the car's brake pads had seized.
The court heard the defendant admitted to police being aware that having six people in her car was an issue but said she "did not over-think it" at the time.
Ms Boulton, who suffered multiple injuries, admitted she was a fairly inexperienced driver but drove her car most days after passing her test at the fourth attempt.
She also told police that none of her friends had done anything to distract her and she was driving within the speed limit.
"I just remember the feeling of the car being at the wrong angle," she said. "I screamed."
The trial continues.
