Coronavirus: Donna Nook reserve to close during lockdown
- Published
A nature reserve for grey seals will close to visitors following the announcement of new lockdown measures, a wildlife trust has said.
Wardens at the Donna Nook reserve on the Lincolnshire coast had introduced a ticketing system last month to help with social distancing.
But with new measures due to come into effect on Thursday, officials have said its viewing area will now be closed.
During pupping the reserve usually attracts more than 60,000 visitors.
Rachel Shaw, from the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, which manages the reserve, said the charity had been "hit hard" by the pandemic.
However, she said: "We would reiterate the importance of following government guidelines and not visiting the seals during the lockdown period."
She said staff would remain on site to manage the situation and monitor the colony. Weekly updates will also be shared on the trust's social media channels.
In 2019, the first of 2,186 pups was born on 27 October.
So far this season, 54 pups have been born, with the first born on 22 October.
During November and December, up to 5,000 visitors a day usually come to see the pups along a stretch of beach on an active Royal Air Force weapons range.
Before the closure announcement, numbers this season had been limited to 600 a day.
Anyone who has already purchased tickets for 5 November or beyond will be refunded, the trust has said.
- PAY-PACKET SUPPORT: What do chancellor's plans mean for wages?
- SUPPORT BUBBLES: What are they and who can be in yours?
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters
- TEST AND TRACE: How does it work?
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.