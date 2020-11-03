Moy Park: Coronavirus outbreak at Anwick poultry factory
- Published
Fifty workers have tested positive for Covid-19 at a poultry factory in Lincolnshire.
Moy Park in Anwick, near Sleaford, which employs 2,400 people, said those affected were now self-isolating on full pay.
The firm said it was working closely with Public Health England to stop the spread of the virus.
Health officials said they were satisfied the firm had the necessary measures in place.
A spokesperson for Moy Park said: "We are doing all that we can to help keep the virus out of our facilities and help prevent its spread.
"Our continued focus is the safety of our staff. Those affected have been self-isolating... and we are in regular contact with them to ensure they have the support they require."
The firm, which supplies poultry products to major retailers, said it was following all safeguarding procedures, including social distancing, enhanced cleaning and temperature scanning.
Derek Ward, Director of Public Health for Lincolnshire, said: "We are working closely with Moy Park... to help keep this situation firmly under control and prevent further cases amongst their workers."
- SOCIAL DISTANCING: What are the rules now?
- SUPPORT BUBBLES: What are they and who can be in yours?
- FACE MASKS: When do I need to wear one?
- SYMPTOMS: 85% of patients have one of these three symptoms
- JOBS: How will I be kept safe at work?
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.