David Turner death: Adnan Mehmed denies Lincoln manslaughter charge

image captionDavid Turner died in hospital on 19 May, three days after he was found with a head injury

A man accused of killing a 50-year-old by pushing him and causing him to hit his head on the ground has denied manslaughter.

David Turner, 50, was found with head injuries on Brayford Way in Lincoln on 16 May, He died three days later in hospital.

Adnan Mehmed, 38, of Park Street in the city, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court earlier.

He was granted conditional bail until a trial due to start on 10 May.

