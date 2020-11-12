Covid-19: King Edward VI Grammar in Louth closed due to outbreak
A school in Lincolnshire has been forced to close for two weeks due to coronavirus.
King Edward VI Grammar, in Louth, will shut until 25 November after a member of the site team tested positive.
Head James Lascelles said the entire site and catering team had to isolate and as a result school could not meet its "health and safety obligations".
He said there were already more than 120 pupils self-isolating and that number was "growing on a daily basis".
Mr Lascelles said the affected teams consisted of about 20 staff who were "the backbone of the school".
In a letter to parents on Wednesday, he said: "This afternoon I have been alerted to a positive case within our site team and, as I speak, their mobile phones are pinging and the NHS Test and Trace service has required the entire site and catering teams to self-isolate for 14 days.
"As a direct consequence of this, the school cannot meet any of its health and safety obligations and, regrettably, I am required to close the site to all students."
Mr Lascelles added there had been nine confirmed cases in school over the past three weeks, as well as "mounting disruption" as more staff were being contacted by NHS test and trace.
The school, which Ofsted lists as having 954 students, said pupils' learning would be delivered by live-streaming and webinars.
In total, 73 schools in Lincolnshire have staff or pupils off because of the virus.
