'Critical incident' at Lincolnshire hospitals after Covid patients rise
- Published
A "critical incident" has been declared at two Lincolnshire hospitals after a sharp rise in Covid-19 patients within a week.
Lincoln County and Boston Pilgrim are operating on the highest level of alert, according to documents seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The number of patients with the virus at both hospitals has increased from 56 on 6 November to 175 to date.
The NHS trust said low staffing levels had also compounded the issue.
The alert means training is being cancelled as well as study leave and non-clinical time, and annual leave where possible.
Situation 'deteriorating'
In a statement sent to the BBC, Mark Brassington, deputy chief executive of United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "We have declared a critical incident at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, and Lincoln County Hospital.
"The incident is being managed internally with support from our partners and patients should continue to attend appointments unless contacted directly.
"Some areas are either closed to new admissions or have restricted access. This is compounded by challenges with staffing due to a lack of availability of colleagues due to a number of factors."
The documents, supplied by an anonymous source to LDRS, said the situation was "deteriorating" and "having a major impact on flow through our hospitals".
It recommends cancelling annual leave where possible and enhancing incentives for people to work extra hours.
Some services at Boston will also be reduced.
It said "urgent action" was needed "immediately" and measures would remain in place until 18 November.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.