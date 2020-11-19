BBC News

Lincoln man charged with right-wing terrorism offences

image captionBen John, of Addison Drive in Lincoln, has been charged with offences under the Terrorism Act

A man from Lincoln has appeared in court charged with seven offences relating to right-wing terrorism.

The accusations against Ben John, 20, relate to possession of a document or record likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, said police.

Mr John, of Addison Drive, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and was released on bail.

He is due to appear at the Old Bailey in London on 4 December,

