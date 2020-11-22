Covid: North Lincolnshire's Haxey Hood game cancelled
A medieval game which has become a traditional event in North Lincolnshire has been cancelled for the first time in more than 100 years due to Covid.
The annual Haxey Hood game dates back to the 14th Century and involves crowds of people pushing a leather tube to one of four North Lincolnshire pubs.
Organisers said the pandemic meant January's event had been cancelled.
Haxey Hood enthusiast Luke Coggon said: "The game is a bigger deal than Christmas for a lot of people."
The game, held annually on the Twelfth Day of Christmas. sees the hood, a leather tube about one metre in length, being pushed in a scrum until it reaches one of four pubs.
The tradition started in the 14th Century when Lady de Mowbray was out riding between Westwoodside and Haxey - between Gainsborough, Scunthorpe and Doncaster - when her silk riding hood was blown away by the wind.
She is said to have been so amused to see local farm workers chasing it she rewarded them land - on condition the chase would be re-enacted every year.
Mr Coggon, who has grown up with the game and joins in every year, said the last known time the game was cancelled was in 1915.
"It's been a tough decision to cancel it but there was very little choice," he said.
"People will definitely miss it not taking place. It's attracts a lot of attention because it's such an amazing, unusual game."