A1 Colsterworth crash: Parked police car hit by lorry
- Published
Two police officers have been injured when a lorry collided with their police car as they dealt with a broken-down HGV on the A1 in Lincolnshire.
The officers were in a marked police car with flashing lights which was protecting the stranded HGV at Colsterworth on Wednesday morning.
A second lorry collided with both vehicles resulting in the officers needing overnight hospital treatment.
Lincolnshire Police said there had been "huge damage" to the back of the car.
The driver of the second goods vehicle suffered minor injuries and was also taken to hospital.
Ch Insp Phil Vickers said: "Both officers were in the marked police car, it had blue and red lights illuminated and they were protecting the scene.
"So it was very frightening for the officers and a real concern for ourselves attending and supporting our colleagues who were injured in the incident.
"The collision was with the back of the police car so there's huge damage to the back of the car, they were quite fortunate in that the way they are trained to protect scenes meant they were parked appropriately."
