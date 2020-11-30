Lincolnshire Police seeks powers to take away hare-coursing dogs
- Published
A senior police officer is calling for courts to be given more powers to remove dogs used by convicted hare coursers.
Ch Insp Phil Vickers. of Lincolnshire Police, said in most cases the courts were legally obliged to return the animals to their owners.
"And that is really frustrating for us," he said.
A government spokesperson said: "We are clear that those found guilty should be subject to the full force of the law."
Lincolnshire Police started seizing dogs in 2018, and said it saw a 30% reduction in offences compared to the previous year.
"It is the one thing offenders really fear," Mr Vickers said.
"Seizing those dogs is good, and. for the period we've got the dog. clearly they are not being used to offend - it is the tool of the trade."
However, he said if the dogs were permanently taken away it would be even more of a deterrent.
The force is also taking DNA from dogs in a bid to prove they have been used illegally to catch hares.
Hare coursing
- Traditionally, coursing starts to happen more in the autumn after crops have been harvested and this continues until the spring
- Dogs - usually greyhounds, lurchers or salukis - are kept on a threaded slip lead that can be easily released
- Coursers will walk along fields to frighten the hare into the open
- The dog catches the hare and kills it by "ragging" it - shaking the animal in its teeth
- The dead hare is usually left in the field or thrown into a ditch
- Since 2005, hare coursing has been illegal throughout the UK
Source: Lincolnshire Police
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.