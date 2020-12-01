Lincoln man celebrates 21st birthday in bucket list limo
- Published
A man with a life-limiting illness has celebrated his 21st birthday in style as he tries to complete his bucket list.
Joshua Bilton, from Lincoln, has Williams Syndrome, a rare genetic condition, and his health deteriorated after a bout of pneumonia last year.
His family arranged for him to be driven around the city in a limousine.
But his parents said they "don't know how many more birthdays" he will celebrate.
Joshua said the experience on Monday was a "complete surprise".
"It was amazing, really cool and I really enjoyed it."
Joshua's heart and lungs are deteriorating due to his condition, and has been in and out of hospital, his family said.
His parents had hoped he would be able to undergo open heart surgery, but were told his "condition is too severe" for the treatment.
His mother, Heather Bilton, said her son was unaware his condition meant a reduced life expectancy.
"It was really hard asking Joshua all the things he wanted to do in his life without potentially telling him that what he could have is life threatening."
Activities on Joshua's list include taking a ride on the haunted mansion in Disneyland. He also wants to "chat to his favourite band Slipknot" and "meet the wrestlers" at a WWE match.
An online fundraising page has received more than £5,000 in donations to help Joshua "achieve his bucket list" and pay for medical and related expenses.
