Friskney boy, 10, returns to school after mask row
A 10-year-old boy has gone back to school for the first time since March after his family won the right for him to wear a facemask in lessons.
Kieron said he wanted to wear the mask when at school to protect his father, who has diabetes.
But the headteacher at All Saints Primary School in Friskney, Lincolnshire, said he should not wear a mask in school.
A panel of independent school governors has backed the family's case.
Kieron's full name and those of his parents are not being disclosed by the BBC, in order to help protect the family's identity.
The youngster's parents had their son at home since the first lockdown was announced in March.
The couple did not feel safe sending Kieron back when schools initially reopened, and undertook to continue home education.
In early October the school contacted the family to make a plan for his return, but in a letter dated 8 October said: "We do hope Kieron returns tomorrow but it must be without a face covering in accordance to the guidance provided."
The school's head, Charles Daniels, told the family in his letter: "School is following the advice and guidance from the Department for Education, Lincolnshire County Council, Public Health England and Lincolnshire.
"Until the school receives different advice from those organisations then the school policy remains that primary aged pupils do not wear face coverings on school premises."
But after an appeal to the independent governors Kieron returned to the school wearing a mask on Tuesday.
His father said: "We think it's utter madness, at a time when everyone is screaming, 'wear a mask, wear a mask', the school says 'don't wear a mask, you can't come in'.
"Every child that wears a mask in the classroom is helping to keep Covid away."
The school governors said: "We believe the best place for our pupils is in the classroom.
"Having met with Kieron's parents to discuss the matter, we are pleased to report that he has returned to school.
"It has been agreed that Kieron can wear a mask in class as long as he meets the school's expectations for managing its use."
