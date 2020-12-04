Scunthorpe van driver accused of blocking mobile speed camera
A man has appeared in court accused of obstructing a mobile speed camera operator in Lincolnshire.
Michael Masterson, from Scunthorpe, is alleged to have parked his van at the rear of the police speed camera van for two hours.
Mr Masterson, 50, has denied causing the obstruction in Scotter, between Gainsborough and Scunthorpe, on 18 May.
He opened the rear door of his van to block the camera's line of sight, Lincoln Magistrates' Court heard.
Mr Masterson, of Burringham Road, pleaded not guilty to a single charge of obstructing a police support worker.
His case was adjourned and he is due to face trial at that same court, in April.
