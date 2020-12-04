Lincoln man Ben John in court over terrorism offences
- Published
An alleged far-right extremist has appeared in court accused of possessing documents on combat, homemade weapons and explosives.
Ben John, 20, appeared at the Old Bailey charged with seven counts of having a record likely to be useful to a terrorist on or before 7 January.
Mr John, of Addison Drive, Lincoln, spoke only to confirm his name and was granted conditional bail.
He is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 12 March.
A preliminary trial date has been set for 2 August.
