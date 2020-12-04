BBC News

Lincoln man Ben John in court over terrorism offences

Published
image captionBen John, of Addison Drive in Lincoln, has been charged with offences under the Terrorism Act

An alleged far-right extremist has appeared in court accused of possessing documents on combat, homemade weapons and explosives.

Ben John, 20, appeared at the Old Bailey charged with seven counts of having a record likely to be useful to a terrorist on or before 7 January.

Mr John, of Addison Drive, Lincoln, spoke only to confirm his name and was granted conditional bail.

He is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 12 March.

A preliminary trial date has been set for 2 August.

More news from across Lincolnshire

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

  • Lincoln

More on this story

  • Lincoln man charged with right-wing terrorism offences

    Published
    19 November