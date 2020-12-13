Boy and man arrested after teenager found dead in Lincolnshire
A 14-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenager found dead in Lincolnshire.
The boy was discovered on a patch of common land behind Alcorn Green in Fishtoft, near Boston on Saturday.
Police said final identification was yet to take place, but it was believed he was of secondary school age.
Det Supt Martyn Parker said: "This is a devastating incident in which a young boy has lost his life."
Police have appealed for anyone with external facing CCTV covering the junction of Freiston Road and Woodthorpe Avenue between 20:00 GMT on Friday and 10:20 GMT on Saturday to get in touch.
They also have asked for footage covering the entire length of Wing Drive and Alcorn Green between the same times.
Det Supt Parker added: "This type of incident is not what we would expect to see within our communities.
"I want to reassure the public that we will do all in our power to meticulously investigate the circumstances of this young boy's death."
