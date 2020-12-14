Fishtoft death: Teenager charged with murder of boy, 12
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murdering a 12-year-old boy found dead in Lincolnshire.
Roberts Buncis was found on a patch of common land behind Alcorn Green in Fishtoft, near Boston, on Saturday.
Lincolnshire Police said the teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, had been charged with murder and was due to appear in court later.
The force said a 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remained in police custody.
Roberts' body was discovered at about 10:20 GMT on Saturday.
A police cordon is in place between Alcorn Green and Woodthorpe Avenue and a bouquet of flowers has been left at the scene.
Det Supt Martyn Parker: "This is a devastating incident in which a young boy has lost his life.
"The impact will no doubt be felt greatly in the community and beyond."
