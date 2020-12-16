Roberts Buncis death: Third suspect released under investigation
A 13 year old boy arrested on suspicion of murdering a boy aged 12 has been released by police.
The teenager was arrested over the death of Robert Buncis, in the Fishtoft area of Boston, Lincolnshire.
Lincolnshire Police said the suspect, who was arrested on Monday, had been released while inquiries continue.
A 14 year old boy is accused of murdering Robert, who was found dead on Saturday, and is next due to appear in court on 11 January.
Robert's body was discovered on a patch of land between Alcorn Green and Woodthorpe Avenue, two days before his 13th birthday.
Det Ch Insp Richard Myszczyszyn, of East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: "We would like to thank the community for their support.
"Our investigations continue and we are continuing to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV footage of this area to contact us."
