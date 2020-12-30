Covid-19: Lincolnshire tier four move 'very disappointing'
- Published
Lincolnshire's move into tier four coronavirus restrictions in a matter of hours is "very disappointing", the county council leader has said.
City of Lincoln, Boston, South Kesteven, West Lindsey, North Kesteven, South Holland and East Lindsey will all move to the toughest restrictions.
The measure, starting at midnight, means non-essential shops must close.
Martin Hill, from Lincolnshire County Council, urged everyone to follow the rules.
Under tier four rules, beauty salons and hairdressers must also close and people are limited to meeting members of their household, or one other person, in a public outdoor place.
The neighbouring counties of Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Northamptonshire will also move into tier four from midnight.
Mr Hill, a Conservative councillor, said: "The government did give us some reassurances some weeks ago that they would look at it on a lower geographical basis, but I think the whole of the East Midlands has just been put in tier four.
"Rates in East Lindsey and Boston have been going in the right direction now, so, yes, it's very disappointing."
What can you do in tier four?
Activities still allowed include:
- Meeting one other person from another household in an open public space, if you are both alone
- Shopping for essentials such as food and medicine
- Outdoor pools, playgrounds, sports courts, golf courses and horse riding centres can open
- You can leave home for work, education, training, childcare and for medical appointments and emergencies
- Communal religious worship
- Support bubbles are still allowed and children can move between separated parents
Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Katrina Pierce, from the Federation of Small Businesses in Lincolnshire, said the news was "devastating for small businesses".
"Entering a new year under the toughest restrictions after a turbulent 2020 will not only further knock morale among business owners, it will hit their accounts too," she said.
Alison Shipperbottom, from Marshall's Yard shopping complex in Gainsborough, said it was "very hard to plan ahead" with the tier system in place.
"We've just had a new gym open on Boxing Day and four days on they're closing," she said.
"It's hard for shoppers to plan. They're going to become more reliant on online because it's a guarantee, where shops aren't."
Sophie Hare, who runs Hare and Beauty in Ruskington, said the regular opening and closing of her business was "two steps forward, 10 steps back financially".
"It's a shame from a business perspective, but I think it's probably the right thing to do to squash it before it gets out of control," she said.
"It's annoying, but there's nothing we can do about it. We just have to try the best we can."
New rules for people in Lincolnshire as the county moves into Tier 4 from midnight: City of Lincoln, Boston, South Kesteven, West Lindsey, North Kesteven, South Holland and East Lindsey. pic.twitter.com/Am1bQtnt1L— BBC East Yorks and Lincs (@looknorthBBC) December 30, 2020
Craig Leyland, Conservative leader of East Lindsey District Council, said: "I know lots of businesses will be affected by this, so on that level I'm very disappointed. As leader of the council, I can rationalise where the government is at with this.
"We've just got to get through this and let the vaccine rollout embed. We've got to protect our most vulnerable and make sure the NHS is shielded from the extreme impacts of being overwhelmed."
- LOCKDOWN LOOK-UP: The rules in your area
- SOCIAL DISTANCING: What are the rules now?
- SUPPORT BUBBLES: What are they and who can be in yours?
- FACE MASKS: When do I need to wear one?
- TESTING: How do I get a virus test?
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.