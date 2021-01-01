Identity of cyclist hurt in Boston crash sought
The identity of a cyclist with a missing finger who was seriously injured in a crash is being sought by police.
The man, believed to be a Romanian national, was hit by a car near Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday night.
Officers said they believe he lives in the area and the force urgently wants to make contact with his next of kin.
A 35-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man arrested at the scene remain in police custody.
The force said the man, who is missing his left ring finger, was cycling towards the A17 at the time of the crash.
He collided with a silver Ford Tourneo on the A1121 Boardsides at about 21:15 GMT, police said.
Officers have asked anyone who saw the cyclist or have dashcam footage to contact them.
