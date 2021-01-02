Boston: Cyclist dies after A1121 Boardsides collision
A cyclist has died after he was seriously injured in a crash in Lincolnshire.
The 52-year-old man, believed to be a Romanian national, was hit by a car near Boston on Thursday night.
Officers said the man, who hasn't been named by police, was cycling towards the A17 on the A1121 Boardsides and was hit by a silver Ford Tourneo.
A 35-year-old woman arrested at the scene of the crash has been released with no further action taken.
A 30-year-old man has been released under investigation by police.
Lincolnshire Police said the man's family had been located following a police appeal and asked anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.
