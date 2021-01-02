BBC News

Boston: Cyclist dies after A1121 Boardsides collision

Published
image copyrightLincolnshire Police
image captionThe 52-year-old man, who hasn't been named by police, was hit on Thursday at 21:15 GMT

A cyclist has died after he was seriously injured in a crash in Lincolnshire.

The 52-year-old man, believed to be a Romanian national, was hit by a car near Boston on Thursday night.

Officers said the man, who hasn't been named by police, was cycling towards the A17 on the A1121 Boardsides and was hit by a silver Ford Tourneo.

A 35-year-old woman arrested at the scene of the crash has been released with no further action taken.

A 30-year-old man has been released under investigation by police.

  • Read more Lincolnshire stories

Lincolnshire Police said the man's family had been located following a police appeal and asked anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

  • Boston

More on this story

  • Identity of cyclist hurt in Boston crash sought

    Published
    23 hours ago