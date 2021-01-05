Covid: Critical incident declared at Lincoln hospital
- Published
A "critical" incident has been declared at a Lincolnshire hospital after a sharp rise in patients requiring admission.
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust said it was managing the incident at Lincoln County Hospital internally.
The trust, which runs four hospitals, is currently treating a total of 198 patients with Covid-19.
It said that was higher than in the first wave and the problems had been compounded by staff shortages.
Mark Brassington, the trust's chief executive, apologised to those who had to wait to be admitted on Monday evening and overnight.
He added: "We remain extremely busy across our wards and intensive care units. Our position is compounded by challenges with staffing due to a lack of availability of colleagues due to a number of factors."
He said patients should continue to attend appointments at hospital unless they were contacted directly.
The trust previously declared a critical incident at both Lincoln County and Boston Pilgrim in November due to a sharp rise in Covid-19 patients and staffing shortages.
At that time it cancelled staff training, study leave and non-clinical time, as well as annual leave where possible.
