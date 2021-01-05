Councillor fined for driving during Zoom meeting
- Published
A senior councillor seen driving a lorry during a Zoom meeting has been fined £200.
David Brown, of Boston Borough Council, Lincolnshire, spent the first 20 minutes of the cabinet session behind the wheel before he pulled over.
He was reported to police after a video of the meeting appeared on the authority's YouTube channel.
Mr Brown was also given six points on his driving licence, Norfolk Police said.
In the footage, originally live-streamed on the council's website, Mr Brown was seen to reposition his mobile phone several times before parking.
Despite calls for him to quit, he remains a Conservative councillor but has stepped down as portfolio holder for Tourism, Arts and Culture.
Mr Brown admitted he "shouldn't have joined" the virtual meeting, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Norfolk Police, which investigated reports of a man using a mobile phone on the A10 on 9 September last year, said it issued a fixed penalty notice after a review of the evidence.
A Boston Borough Council spokesperson said the authority would not be making any further comment on the case.