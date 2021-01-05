Covid-19 Lincolnshire: Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine roll-out begins
- Published
A junior doctor has become the first person in Lincolnshire to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.
Dr Mi Joo Choi was given the jab to a round of applause at Boston Pilgrim Hospital earlier.
She said she was "extremely honoured" to get the treatment and praised the efforts of all those involved.
A nationwide roll-out began on Monday, with an initial 530,000 doses available for care home residents, the over-80s, and health and care workers.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, more than 7,000 doses of the vaccine are being delivered to GP surgeries across the county in the coming week.
'Game changer'
Ms Choi, who works on the intensive care unit at the hospital, said the jab offered "a sense of protection".
She said she had seen many patients with coronavirus during the pandemic, adding: "Hopefully, the vaccine will help us."
Lead nurse Rachel Carritt, who administered the jab, described it as a "game changer".
She said: "We feel like it is the light at the end of the tunnel and in that vial is just a little bit of sunshine shining through."
A critical incident was declared at Lincoln County Hospital after a sharp rise in patients requiring admission.
It came as the number of new daily confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK topped 60,000 for the first time since the pandemic started.
